SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $136,281.40 and $31.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00056772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.34 or 0.00935588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00044103 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

