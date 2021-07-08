Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.38. 42,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.14. CyberOptics has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $294.73 million, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.60.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.