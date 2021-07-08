Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Natura &Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.07). Natura &Co posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natura &Co will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natura &Co.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NTCO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 438,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,746. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.31 and a beta of 2.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 131.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $106,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

