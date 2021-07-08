Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.30 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 356.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $19.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.47 billion to $20.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.85 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $20.95. 811,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,249,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

