MoonSwap (MOON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,555.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $6.36 million and $4,555.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00401578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 23,630,818 coins and its circulating supply is 23,610,317 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

