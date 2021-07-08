Crypterium (CRPT) Hits Market Cap of $10.75 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Crypterium has a market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $299,073.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 98,495,236 coins and its circulating supply is 83,497,685 coins. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

