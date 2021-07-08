Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.58 Million

Analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $36.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.57 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $35.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $139.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.09 million to $142.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $134.67 million, with estimates ranging from $126.48 million to $148.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPLP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

CPLP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $224.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

