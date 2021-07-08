$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHMI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

CHMI traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,630. The company has a market cap of $162.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

