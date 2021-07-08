Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.94. 840,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,901. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.93. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

