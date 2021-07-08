-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.36). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.48. 1,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,533. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.66. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

