Smartlands Network Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.57 or 0.00013895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $23.31 million and approximately $22,445.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00056967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.17 or 0.00936292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00044048 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

