$117.27 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post $117.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.40 million and the lowest is $110.17 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $99.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $455.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.93 million to $470.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $477.87 million, with estimates ranging from $464.11 million to $503.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOCO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 517,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 363,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294,928 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 169.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 221,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. 4,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,479. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $687.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.56.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

