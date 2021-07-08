Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after buying an additional 537,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 83,808 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 505,074 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.