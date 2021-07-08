Apple (LON:WM) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Apple (LON:WM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 254 ($3.32) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 202 ($2.64).

WM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 232.67 ($3.04).

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

