Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $43.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.