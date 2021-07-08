Polymetal International’s (AUCOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Polymetal International stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.11.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

