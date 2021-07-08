Centamin’s (CELTF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CELTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centamin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

CELTF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,230. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.05. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

