Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 647,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,077,633. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,550,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $3,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 905.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 180,114 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

