Bismuth Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,919.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.03 million and $1,919.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000618 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,556,401 coins and its circulating supply is 21,475,392 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.