NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several brokerages have commented on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NGM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.70. 4,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 124,773 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 291,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 185,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after buying an additional 413,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

