Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,370,048. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

