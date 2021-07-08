Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $81.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAWW. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $83,232.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,725 shares of company stock worth $2,438,740. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,876. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.