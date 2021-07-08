Meggitt’s (MEGGF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEGGF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MEGGF remained flat at $$6.40 on Thursday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

