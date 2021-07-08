Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.70. 77,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.