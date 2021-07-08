JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of MT traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 232,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,906. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.46. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 84,847 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

