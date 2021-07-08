Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. 20,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,218. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

