Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. 20,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,218. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

