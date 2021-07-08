RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins Purchases 1,000 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Wendye Robbins bought 700 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.54 per share, for a total transaction of $22,078.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Wendye Robbins purchased 700 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $13,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Wendye Robbins purchased 600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,672.00.

RAPT traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.35. 9,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,018. The firm has a market cap of $834.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.05. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.82.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

