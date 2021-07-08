Draper Esprit VCT plc (LON:DEVC) Insider Sells £141,000 in Stock

Draper Esprit VCT plc (LON:DEVC) insider Michael Jackson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61), for a total transaction of £141,000 ($184,217.40).

Shares of LON:DEVC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 47.50 ($0.62). The company had a trading volume of 338,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,655. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.91. The firm has a market cap of £69.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.38. Draper Esprit VCT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.69).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Draper Esprit VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. Draper Esprit VCT’s payout ratio is presently -3.75%.

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

