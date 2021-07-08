Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Cormark

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target upped by analysts at Cormark to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XBC. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.60 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.43.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.35. 584,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,005. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The firm has a market cap of C$666.36 million and a P/E ratio of -12.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.38. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$3.63 and a 12 month high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.