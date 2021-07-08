Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $166.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.55. 49,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,258. Chubb has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

