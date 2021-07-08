$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. GMS posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMS. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 224,489 shares of company stock worth $9,901,473 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GMS has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $50.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

