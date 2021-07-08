Belt Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.59 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $12.22 or 0.00037199 BTC on major exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $50.34 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00123132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00166264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,649.96 or 0.99357596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.20 or 0.00974404 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,118,418 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BELTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.