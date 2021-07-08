TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TA traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.32. 1,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.00 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. TravelCenters of America had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 646.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 199,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 53.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 97.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 150,128 shares during the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

