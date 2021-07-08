Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) recently:

7/2/2021 – Synchronoss Technologies is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Synchronoss Technologies is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Synchronoss Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $7.40 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Synchronoss Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Synchronoss Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.08. 64,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 126.6% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

