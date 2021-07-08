OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.77.

Several brokerages have commented on OGC. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OGC stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.35. The company had a trading volume of 517,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,627. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

