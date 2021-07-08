$168.95 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will announce sales of $168.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.85 million. Orion Group posted sales of $183.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $685.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.05 million to $698.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $722.68 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $737.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Orion Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 32,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.