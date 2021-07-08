Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €139.00 ($163.53).

Several analysts have commented on WCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

WCH stock traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €127.70 ($150.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.79. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €64.74 ($76.16) and a 12 month high of €143.30 ($168.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €131.89.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

