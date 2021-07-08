Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. Liquidity Services reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,440. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $773.21 million, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $409,578.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,378.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 204,671 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 55,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

