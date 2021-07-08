IG Gold Market Cap Reaches $3.57 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $23,979.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 35.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00047171 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00057369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

