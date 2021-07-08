Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 576 ($7.53).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

SHB stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 592.50 ($7.74). The company had a trading volume of 301,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,975. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 13.13. Shaftesbury has a 12 month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 610.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.