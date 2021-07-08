Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on the stock.

WIN has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Wincanton alerts:

LON WIN traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 423 ($5.53). The company had a trading volume of 135,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. Wincanton has a one year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £526.64 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 436.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total value of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.