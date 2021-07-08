Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $68.93 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $68,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,001 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 804,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,256,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 321,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,363,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

