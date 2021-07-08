Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $13,441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $834,954.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,476,458 shares of company stock valued at $412,466,634 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after purchasing an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CVNA traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,846. Carvana has a twelve month low of $124.89 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of -156.64 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.