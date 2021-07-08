bitCNY Reaches Market Cap of $4.40 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $653,195.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00123660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00166803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,802.72 or 0.99620041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.90 or 0.00950264 BTC.

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

