Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €783.09 ($921.28).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KER shares. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of KER stock traded up €9.90 ($11.65) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €737.80 ($868.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is €726.35. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

