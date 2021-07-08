ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report sales of $20.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.59 million. ReneSola posted sales of $26.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $98.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $99.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $129.25 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $150.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

SOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Sidoti started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ReneSola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.14. 19,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,919. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $567.77 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.