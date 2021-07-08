TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,942. The company has a market capitalization of $478.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.42.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

