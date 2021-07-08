Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Down 6.1%

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $14.00. 90,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,728,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,094,101 shares in the company, valued at $95,860,208.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.