Burger Swap Achieves Market Cap of $47.56 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $47.56 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00011552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,925,227 coins and its circulating supply is 12,550,227 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

