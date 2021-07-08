Head to Head Survey: Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) & Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) and Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waste Management and Tele Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Management 2 5 6 0 2.31 Tele Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waste Management presently has a consensus target price of $129.77, suggesting a potential downside of 8.79%. Given Waste Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waste Management is more favorable than Tele Group.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Management and Tele Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Management 9.97% 24.44% 6.44% Tele Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waste Management and Tele Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Management $15.22 billion 3.95 $1.50 billion $4.03 35.30 Tele Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than Tele Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Waste Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Waste Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Waste Management has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tele Group has a beta of 98.2, meaning that its share price is 9,720% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waste Management beats Tele Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or operated 263 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 103 MRFs; and 348 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Tele Group Company Profile

Tele Group Corp., a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns. The company's developing products also include HitLabel.com, a Web destination to offer music contests, and to provide musicians with viral tools for promoting their work and staying in tune with their fans; MyCircle.com, a universally accessible, application-agnostic social computing platform to offer users with a single, customizable interface for managing various facets of their online activity; and AdCircle, an interactive, graphical, and online classified advertising platform for buyers and sellers. The company was formerly known as NeXplore Corporation and changed its name to Tele Group Corp. in December 2020. Tele Group Corp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

